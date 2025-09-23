AI is real, but faces boom-bust cycle: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase , the world's largest bank by assets, has said that artificial intelligence (AI) will go through a boom and bust cycle. AI is real, he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview on Monday. The banker said that people are pouring billions to diversify into this segment. He added that companies are undergoing restructuring and have been spending billions to adapt AI in various forms.

Investment details JPMorgan has 2,000 employees working on AI JPMorgan is also investing heavily in AI, with Dimon revealing that the bank has 2,000 employees and 500 use cases dedicated to this technology. He said, "With more people putting a lot of money behind it, the costs will eventually come down." However, he also warned that not all companies would survive this boom-bust cycle.

Future outlook AI's evolution over time Dimon expects AI to evolve over time as people will use it "for a million different things." He said his mind is "more than using it." However, he also cautioned that parts of this evolution could be in a bubble. He compared this to past investment booms where companies went bankrupt when cars, televisions, and the internet became popular.