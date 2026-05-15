How AI helps clinical trials run faster

Clinical trials are integral to the advancement of health care and drug development, but they are often riddled with delays and exorbitant costs. Artificial intelligence , however, is now proving critical in optimizing the process around the world. By streamlining patient recruitment, improving protocol optimization, and site selection, AI is making clinical trials more efficient. Here is how AI technologies are revolutionizing clinical trials to overcome conventional challenges.

#1 Accelerating patient recruitment AI-powered tools have made patient recruitment easier than ever by analyzing electronic health records with Natural Language Processing. These systems are able to identify eligible candidates three times faster than manual methods, with 96% accuracy. Consequently, enrollment rates have seen a 65% increase, and recruitment cycles have been shortened from months to days. Tools like Tempus xR show how well AI filters out 72% ineligible candidates from initial pools.

#2 Enhancing protocol optimization Predictive analytics models leveraged for protocol optimization are 85% accurate in predicting trial outcomes. This eliminates costly amendments that can increase a trial timeline by as much as 260 days. By limiting changes and ensuring smoother execution, AI integration speeds up trial timelines by 30% to 50%, while slashing costs by up to 40%. All of these advancements make clinical trials a whole lot more efficient.

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#3 Improving site selection efficiency Machine learning algorithms analyze a lot of past performance data to identify the best trial sites with the highest chances of success. Sites predicted to be strong performers enroll patients five times faster than others. With AI-optimized site selections, enrollment rates improve by up to 37%, accelerating cumulative timelines by an average of three months versus industry benchmarks.

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