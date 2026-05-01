AI+ launches Nova 2 phones in India starting at ₹9,999 Technology May 01, 2026

AI+ just dropped its new Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G smartphones in India. Both go on sale today via Flipkart and select offline stores.

The regular Nova 2 starts at ₹9,999, while the Ultra comes in at ₹16,999.

Some versions even throw in extra accessories for a bit more value.