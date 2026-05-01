AI+ launches Nova 2 phones in India starting at ₹9,999
AI+ just dropped its new Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G smartphones in India. Both go on sale today via Flipkart and select offline stores.
The regular Nova 2 starts at ₹9,999, while the Ultra comes in at ₹16,999.
Some versions even throw in extra accessories for a bit more value.
Nova 2 debuts 6.745-inch 120Hz display
The Nova 2 5G packs a big 6.745-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and has a solid 50MP rear camera.
Its huge 6,000mAh battery should easily last all day.
You also get IP64 dust/water resistance and the latest Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS.
Nova 2 Ultra debuts 6.78-inch AMOLED
The Nova 2 Ultra 5G steps things up with a sharper AMOLED display (6.78-inch), MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, faster charging (40W), expandable storage up to 1TB, and an even tougher IP68 rating for better water protection, plus that same big battery and upgraded Sony camera sensor for your photos.