AI+ launches Nova smartphones, PulseTab and audio gear in India
AI+ just launched its Nova smartphone lineup in India, offering something for every budget. The range includes the affordable Nova 2, the feature-packed Nova 2 Ultra, and the eye-catching Nova Flip 5G.
Prices start at ₹8,999 and go up to ₹29,999.
Besides phones, AI+ also introduced the PulseTab tablet and fresh audio gear like NovaPods at its event.
Nova 2 series and Flip specs
The Nova 2 keeps things solid with a octa-core processor, a sharp 50MP camera, a smooth 120-hertz HD+ display, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, great for all-day use.
The Ultra version steps it up with a Dimensity 7400 processor and 50MP Sony IMX752 camera with OIS for better photos plus an AMOLED screen for richer colors.
If you're into flip phones with modern flair, the new Flip 5G has a big AMOLED inner display (6.9-inch), handy cover screen (3.1-inch), Dimensity 7300 chip, and will go on sale in May alongside other cool gadgets from AI+.