AI+ launches Nova smartphones, PulseTab and audio gear in India

Nova 2 series and Flip specs

The Nova 2 keeps things solid with a octa-core processor, a sharp 50MP camera, a smooth 120-hertz HD+ display, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, great for all-day use.

The Ultra version steps it up with a Dimensity 7400 processor and 50MP Sony IMX752 camera with OIS for better photos plus an AMOLED screen for richer colors.

If you're into flip phones with modern flair, the new Flip 5G has a big AMOLED inner display (6.9-inch), handy cover screen (3.1-inch), Dimensity 7300 chip, and will go on sale in May alongside other cool gadgets from AI+.