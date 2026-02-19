AI live-dubs PM Modi's speech into 11 regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's address at the India AI Summit in Delhi was live-dubbed into multiple regional languages using artificial intelligence (AI). The move was part of an effort to make his speech more accessible to a wider audience. The speech was available in Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Accessibility enhancement AI used for sign language interpretation too Along with the multilingual dubbing, AI was also employed for sign language interpretation during PM Modi's speech. This ensured that his address was accessible to all, including those who use sign language as their primary means of communication. Videos of both the multilingual and sign language feeds were shared on social media platforms for public viewing.

Technological revolution PM Modi on AI At the summit, PM Modi emphasized the transformative potential of AI in his speech. He said, "AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold." The Prime Minister also drew parallels to the wireless revolution and said that what we are seeing today with AI is just the beginning of its impact on human history.

Advertisement