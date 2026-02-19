AI live-dubs PM Modi's speech into 11 regional languages
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the India AI Summit in Delhi was live-dubbed into multiple regional languages using artificial intelligence (AI). The move was part of an effort to make his speech more accessible to a wider audience. The speech was available in Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Accessibility enhancement
AI used for sign language interpretation too
Along with the multilingual dubbing, AI was also employed for sign language interpretation during PM Modi's speech. This ensured that his address was accessible to all, including those who use sign language as their primary means of communication. Videos of both the multilingual and sign language feeds were shared on social media platforms for public viewing.
Technological revolution
PM Modi on AI
At the summit, PM Modi emphasized the transformative potential of AI in his speech. He said, "AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold." The Prime Minister also drew parallels to the wireless revolution and said that what we are seeing today with AI is just the beginning of its impact on human history.
International presence
Global leaders attend summit
The India AI Summit was not just a national event but an international one too. Along with PM Modi, global leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were also present at the summit. The event also saw participation from prominent figures in the global tech and industry sectors, highlighting its global significance.