AI meets user expectations, but job fears loom: Global survey
A global survey by Anthropic found that 81% of users feel AI meets their expectations, with one-half saying it saves them time.
Even so, concerns about jobs and the economy are hard to ignore.
Top hopes and concerns
Top hopes for AI include boosting careers (18.8%), personal growth (13.7%), and better life management.
But reliability is a big worry (26.7%), along with fears about job loss and economic impact (22.3%).
Many also feel uneasy about giving up too much control to technology.
Regional differences in AI attitudes
While 67% of people worldwide view AI positively, optimism is highest in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.
In contrast, people in Western Europe and North America are more cautious, a pattern correlated with higher concerns about AI's economic and job impacts,
while East Asia stands out for its concerns over tech affecting mental sharpness and meaning in life.