AI meets user expectations, but job fears loom: Global survey

Top hopes for AI include boosting careers (18.8%), personal growth (13.7%), and better life management. But reliability is a big worry (26.7%), along with fears about job loss and economic impact (22.3%). Many also feel uneasy about giving up too much control to technology.

Regional differences in AI attitudes

While 67% of people worldwide view AI positively, optimism is highest in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In contrast, people in Western Europe and North America are more cautious, a pattern correlated with higher concerns about AI's economic and job impacts,

while East Asia stands out for its concerns over tech affecting mental sharpness and meaning in life.