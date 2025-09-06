AI, ML to make Indian Railways safer, smoother

How AI is stepping in

AI is stepping in to spot issues before they become problems.

Indian Railways is deploying smart cameras to automatically check train parts, cutting down on manual inspections.

At 60 of the busiest stations, permanent holding zones are being set up for better crowd control after past stampedes.

Plus, AI-powered sensors are helping protect wildlife near tracks and facial recognition systems are making security tighter at major stations—all aiming for safer travel and less hassle for everyone.