AI, ML to make Indian Railways safer, smoother
Indian Railways is getting a tech boost this year, rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make train journeys safer and smoother.
After PM Modi's recent Japan trip, plans for a massive 7,000km high-speed rail network are on track—starting with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.
How AI is stepping in
AI is stepping in to spot issues before they become problems.
Indian Railways is deploying smart cameras to automatically check train parts, cutting down on manual inspections.
At 60 of the busiest stations, permanent holding zones are being set up for better crowd control after past stampedes.
Plus, AI-powered sensors are helping protect wildlife near tracks and facial recognition systems are making security tighter at major stations—all aiming for safer travel and less hassle for everyone.