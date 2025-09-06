iOS 26 lets you record your screen in full resolution
In its latest beta, iOS 26 offers a quiet but cool upgrade for anyone who records their screen: you can now capture in full native resolution instead of being capped at 1920 pixels (a limit that's been around since 2017).
So if you've got something like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, your recordings can hit a crisp 1320x2868 pixels—perfect for showing off gameplay, tutorials, or app demos.
The best part? These higher-res recordings don't blow up your file sizes. Thanks to better compression tech, a quick 12-second clip only goes from about 19MB to just over 24MB.
Apple didn't make a big deal about this feature, but it's definitely a win for content creators and anyone who wants their screen recordings to look extra sharp without worrying about running out of space.