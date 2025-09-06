AI to transform healthcare in India: Here's how
India's AI-powered medical diagnostics market is expected to jump from $12.87 million in 2024 to $44.87 million by 2030.
This tech is helping bridge specialist gaps and making quality healthcare more accessible everywhere—from big cities to remote villages.
Early disease detection
Hospitals and startups are teaming up with AI for faster disease prediction, smarter imaging, and better treatment plans.
Apollo Hospitals now uses AI tools from Siemens Healthineers to spot liver diseases early, while Bengaluru startup Remidio's eye screening tool can catch diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma with over 90% accuracy—even outside major hospitals.
AI won't replace doctors
AI is saving doctors around two to three hours a day on paperwork, so they can focus more on patients.
It's also enabling remote diagnosis for illnesses like TB and cancer in places that often lack specialists.
Experts say AI won't replace doctors but will help them make better calls—especially as telemedicine and portable devices reach deeper into rural India.
Still, there's a need for strong data privacy rules and regular checks to keep things safe and reliable for everyone.