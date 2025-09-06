AI to transform healthcare in India: Here's how

Hospitals and startups are teaming up with AI for faster disease prediction, smarter imaging, and better treatment plans. Apollo Hospitals now uses AI tools from Siemens Healthineers to spot liver diseases early, while Bengaluru startup Remidio's eye screening tool can catch diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma with over 90% accuracy—even outside major hospitals.

AI won't replace doctors

AI is saving doctors around two to three hours a day on paperwork, so they can focus more on patients.

It's also enabling remote diagnosis for illnesses like TB and cancer in places that often lack specialists.

Experts say AI won't replace doctors but will help them make better calls—especially as telemedicine and portable devices reach deeper into rural India.

Still, there's a need for strong data privacy rules and regular checks to keep things safe and reliable for everyone.