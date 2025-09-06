Google Search's AI Mode gets a new URL

Feature expansion

AI Mode's integration into other platforms

The AI Mode isn't just limited to a new URL. It is also integrated into the desktop's Chrome New Tab Page shortcut and the Omnibox, depending on user queries. This feature was first introduced in July and has since become a popular way to access AI Mode. On Android and iOS apps, AI Mode now appears as a 2x1 button under the Search field, along with shortcuts for Search Live and Google Lens.