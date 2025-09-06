Google Search's AI Mode gets a new URL
What's the story
Google has made it easier for users to access its advanced search feature, the AI Mode. The tech giant has updated the URL to access this feature from google.com/aimode to the more intuitive google.com/ai. The change is part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and make its services more accessible.
Feature expansion
AI Mode's integration into other platforms
The AI Mode isn't just limited to a new URL. It is also integrated into the desktop's Chrome New Tab Page shortcut and the Omnibox, depending on user queries. This feature was first introduced in July and has since become a popular way to access AI Mode. On Android and iOS apps, AI Mode now appears as a 2x1 button under the Search field, along with shortcuts for Search Live and Google Lens.
Design evolution
Google's return to old design
Notably, Google had previously integrated AI Mode directly into the Search field. However, the company has now reverted to its old design that has been around for years with voice search and Lens. This change comes as part of Google's continuous efforts to refine its services based on user feedback and preferences.