Harvard study: AI beats doctors in diagnosis and care management

A recent study published in the journal Science has revealed that an artificial intelligence (AI) model can outperform experienced doctors in diagnosing patients and managing their care. The research, conducted by a team from Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, tested an AI reasoning model developed by OpenAI against human physicians and an earlier version of the AI, GPT-4.

Testing methods AI model's clinical acumen tested through real-life cases The researchers put the AI model through a series of experiments to evaluate its clinical acumen. These tests included real-life cases such as a patient with lupus who had previously visited Beth Israel's emergency department in Boston. The team assessed how accurately the AI model could diagnose at three stages: during triage in the ER, and after being admitted into hospital care.

Performance comparison AI model excelled in providing accurate diagnoses The study found that the AI model outperformed two experienced physicians in providing accurate diagnoses. This was done solely based on electronic health records and the limited information available to the doctors at that time. Dr. Adam Rodman, a clinical researcher at Beth Israel and one of the study authors, emphasized that "This is the big conclusion for me - it works with the messy real-world data of the emergency department."

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Benchmark achievement Model also bested case reports and clinical vignettes The study also tested the AI model against case reports published in the New England Journal of Medicine and clinical vignettes. This was done to see if it could meet established "benchmarks" and tackle complex diagnostic questions. Raj Manrai, an assistant professor of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School, was also part of the study, said: "The model outperformed our very large physician baseline."

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Limitations acknowledged Study highlights limitations of AI model compared to physicians The authors of the study noted that the AI model relied solely on text for diagnosis, while real-life clinicians have to consider other inputs like images, sounds, and nonverbal cues. Dr. David Reich, chief clinical officer for Mount Sinai Health System in New York who wasn't involved in this research, said "This paper is a beautiful summary of just how much things have improved."