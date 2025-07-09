AI overuse linked to employee burnout and resignation
Using AI at work might make you more productive, but it also comes with a downside—workers who lean heavily on AI are 88% more likely to feel burned out and twice as likely to quit compared to lighter users, according to a new Upwork survey of 2,500 people worldwide.
AI is seen as a coworker now
Freelancers seem to love what AI is doing for their careers, with 88% saying it's had a positive impact.
But for full-time employees, heavy AI use often means extra workload and feeling isolated.
Most people (90%) now see AI as a coworker rather than just a tool—which can make work feel less human and more tech-driven.
Companies need to keep work healthy and connected
Bosses have started expecting even more from their teams since bringing in more AI—81% admit they've raised the bar lately.
So while tech might help get things done faster, companies need to find ways to keep work healthy and connected—not just efficient.