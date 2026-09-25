AI powered FWD Kaal Bhairava Lite clocks 100 flight hours
Technology
FWD Kaal Bhairava Lite, an AI-powered UAV made in India, just clocked 100 hours of flight testing.
Built with 80% homegrown technology, this drone is designed for surveillance and tactical missions: built with zero foreign dependency.
Kaal Bhairava Lite secures $25 million export
The drone proved itself flying over the Bay of Bengal and through the tough terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, handling wild weather with ease.
With a 1,200-km-class design and up to 10 hours in the air, it checks all the boxes for the Indian Navy.
It's already landed a $25 million export deal and FWDA has set up shop in Portugal to boost international production.