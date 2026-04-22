How to select indoor plants as per light conditions

Artificial intelligence is changing how we select indoor plants by analyzing light conditions in our homes. By checking lux or footcandle measurements, AI tools suggest plants that flourish in specific lighting conditions, such as low, medium, and bright indirect light. This way, the technology simplifies the task of pairing plants with their ideal settings so that they thrive and beautify our homes.

Tip 1 Low-light plant suggestions For low-light spaces, between 25 and 100 footcandles or 1,000 to 2,000 lux, AI tools typically recommend durable plant choices such as the ZZ plant, and snake plant. These plants can withstand low-light environments and are well-suited for north-facing windows where shadows are barely visible or nonexistent. Their versatility makes them perfect for areas without any natural light.

Tip 2 Medium light plant options In medium-light areas (100-500 footcandles or 2,000-5,000 lux), like east or west-facing windows where soft shadows appear throughout the day, AI tools may suggest rubber plants and dracaenas. These species thrive in moderate light and lend a touch of greenery to your space without requiring harsh sunlight or frequent maintenance.

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Tip 3 Bright light plant choices For bright, indirect light spaces, usually near south-facing windows with sharp shadows, AI tools suggest vibrant plant options such as crotons and succulents. These plants flourish under high light conditions, making them perfect for such spaces. They add a pop of color into your space, making it more visually appealing, while ensuring that the plants receive just the right amount of light to grow healthily.

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