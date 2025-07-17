AI-Powered 'Nudify' apps drive digital blackmail surge

How scammers use AI to create fake images

AI-powered sextortion doesn't need real photos anymore; scammers just use regular pics and turn them into convincing fakes.

These nudify apps advertise openly online, and the market is huge—studies estimate up to $36 million in yearly revenue.

Even with Meta's lawsuit against a company behind a nudify app and new laws in the US and UK targeting deepfakes, these services keep popping up and are tough to shut down.

The FBI says this new tech makes it easier than ever for scammers to target teens, so staying aware is more important than ever.