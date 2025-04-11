What's the story

In an innovative fusion of gaming and finance, PokeTax, developed by 24-year-old Pryce Adade-Yebesi and his team at Open Ledger, is transforming the tax filing experience.

The platform provides a unique way of preparing taxes by turning it into a series of Pokemon-style boss battles.

It was released just in time for the April filing deadline in the US and is available as a free-to-use online game.