AI replacement dysfunction: New mental health issue linked to AI
Worried about AI taking over jobs?
You're not alone—researchers at the University of Florida have proposed a new clinical construct called "AI replacement dysfunction" (AIRD).
It's marked by anxiety, insomnia, and even identity struggles, all tied to fears of being replaced by technology.
How to spot AI-generated content
AIRD often starts with sleepless nights and anxious thoughts, then can lead to bigger issues like feeling lost or hopeless about your future.
Researchers suggest asking open-ended questions can help spot AIRD and tell it apart from things like substance abuse.
While it's not an official diagnosis yet, this could help people get support sooner.
Treatment and support
Therapies like motivational interviewing, narrative therapy, and helping people rebuild their sense of purpose at work are recommended.
Co-author Joseph Thornton points out that real progress happens when treatment goes beyond clinics—community support and teamwork matter too.
Mental health pros need to recognize how unique these AI-related worries really are.