'AI safety shouldn't be an afterthought': Character.AI CEO Technology Feb 21, 2026

Karandeep Anand, the CEO of Character.AI (and Time's Person of the Year 2025), wants everyone to know: AI safety shouldn't be an afterthought.

Speaking at Synapse India Conclave, he said, "Someone needs to take the lead in AI safety. Companies can't just say that their competition isn't doing it, so they won't do it."