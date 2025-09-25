AI scans student emails for threats, but is it ethical?

Lawsuit challenges the tech's use

Students reported harmless things—like an art project or a joke email—being flagged as suspicious by the AI.

Investigations found that LGBTQ students were at times outed to parents or school officials by the system.

There are also concerns about sensitive content being briefly posted online and outside reviewers seeing private data.

Now, there's a lawsuit challenging how this tech is used, with many questioning if constant surveillance does more harm than good for student trust and expression.