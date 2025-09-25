iPhone 17 tops Google Trends as India's most-searched smartphone
Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup is everywhere right now, topping Google Trends as India's most-searched smartphone.
The series—featuring the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Air—comes with big design upgrades and fresh features.
Its launch lines up perfectly with India's festive season, when people are already splurging on premium gadgets.
Pro Max variant is the most searched device
Apple has something for every budget this year: the base iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,990, while the sleek iPhone Air sits near ₹1.2 lakh.
For those going all out, there's the top-end Pro Max at ₹1.89 lakh for a massive 1TB variant—a sign that luxury phones are catching on fast here.
And it's not just phones; Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 are also generating a lot of interest, thanks to better sound and noise cancelation.