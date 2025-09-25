iPhone 17 tops Google Trends as India's most-searched smartphone

Pro Max variant is the most searched device

Apple has something for every budget this year: the base iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,990, while the sleek iPhone Air sits near ₹1.2 lakh.

For those going all out, there's the top-end Pro Max at ₹1.89 lakh for a massive 1TB variant—a sign that luxury phones are catching on fast here.

And it's not just phones; Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 are also generating a lot of interest, thanks to better sound and noise cancelation.