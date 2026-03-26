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AI could soon be cheaper than human labor: Sam Altman
AI is on track to become cheaper than human labor

AI could soon be cheaper than human labor: Sam Altman

By Akash Pandey
Mar 26, 2026
05:28 pm
What's the story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is on track to become cheaper than human labor. In an interview with Forbes, he explained that the cost of operating AI models at the 'inference' stage, when they produce outputs, is already much lower than the energy needed for humans to do similar intellectual work.

Cost comparison

AI's efficiency and future improvements

Altman challenged the usual comparisons that stack AI's training costs against human effort. He noted that human intelligence takes decades of biological 'training' and energy consumption over a lifetime. On a per-unit basis of intellectual output, he said, AI systems are becoming highly efficient and this efficiency is only going to improve further.

Energy concerns

The impact of AI on jobs

Altman also warned that despite AI being cheaper per task, its widespread use could increase total global energy consumption. He said the technology will have a 'big impact' on jobs, but not uniformly. Some roles will be partially automated while others may be completely transformed with new categories of work emerging, similar to past technological shifts.

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Skill evolution

Skills for the future

Altman stressed the importance of adaptability, resilience, and fluency in using AI tools over narrowly focusing on coding as a universal skill. He also highlighted resource allocation as an important aspect of AI's growth. A growing share of resources is now going toward 'inference,' or the continued use of AI, rather than initial model training.

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Market dynamics

India's dynamic AI market

Altman described India as one of the most dynamic markets for AI adoption, saying the country is investing across the full stack from infrastructure to applications. He said India is already OpenAI's fastest-growing market for its coding product and could soon become its largest. However, he warned that delivering AI services costs more than traditional internet services, so companies will have to make such markets financially viable at scale.

Educational shift

Adapting education systems to tech shifts

On fears of AI making humans think less, Altman drew parallels with past tech shifts like search engines. He said the real risk isn't the tech itself but whether education systems adapt. If teaching methods don't change, students could become overly reliant on AI tools. Altman also pointed to safety and privacy concerns as major roadblocks in adopting AI-powered personal agents widely.

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