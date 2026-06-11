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Missing urgent emails? These AI tools can help

By Simran Jeet 04:35 pm Jun 11, 202604:35 pm

What's the story

AI tech is revolutionizing the way we handle emails by categorizing them according to their urgency. By examining the content of the message, sender history, tone, and keywords, AI determines which ones are the ones requiring immediate attention. The system makes your inbox a triage center, where urgent messages are automatically tagged or grouped for quicker responses. These developments help users prioritize their workload better and never miss critical communications.