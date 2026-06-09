AI subscriptions could make iPhone 18 Pro pricier over time
What's the story
Apple is likely to keep the launch price of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series unchanged from its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro range. However, a recent Forbes report suggests that users could end up spending significantly more over the lifetime of the device due to artificial intelligence (AI)-related services and subscriptions. The company may recover growing AI infrastructure costs through subscription-based services linked to Apple Intelligence.
Pricing approach
Pricing of iPhone 18 Pro series likely to remain unchanged
The report suggests that Apple is likely to keep the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro series in line with its current generation. If this happens, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could continue to start at around $1,199 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro may remain at $1,099. This is largely because Apple is absorbing higher manufacturing costs associated with memory, storage, and AI-focused hardware components instead of passing them on to consumers at launch.
AI impact
Long-term AI costs may overshadow initial purchase price
The report highlights that the long-term cost of using AI features could be a bigger concern for buyers than the initial purchase price. Apple Intelligence is likely to rely on a combination of on-device processing and cloud-based computing, which entails huge server infrastructure and ongoing operational costs for Apple.
Subscription integration
Apple may integrate AI capabilities into existing Apple One bundle
The report suggests that Apple could integrate premium AI capabilities into Apple One, its existing subscription bundle that includes services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud. Instead of charging users upfront, the company could offer free trial periods before moving customers to paid plans. The report estimates that AI-related services could add around $15 per month to a user's subscription costs.
Ownership cost
Total cost of ownership could rise substantially over time
If Apple follows this path, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may still launch at around $1,199. However, the total cost of ownership could rise substantially over time due to AI-related subscription costs. With AI becoming an integral part of the smartphone experience, future expenses may increasingly come from software subscriptions rather than hardware upgrades alone.