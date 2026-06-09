AI subscriptions could make iPhone 18 Pro pricier over time

Pricing approach

Pricing of iPhone 18 Pro series likely to remain unchanged

The report suggests that Apple is likely to keep the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro series in line with its current generation. If this happens, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could continue to start at around $1,199 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro may remain at $1,099. This is largely because Apple is absorbing higher manufacturing costs associated with memory, storage, and AI-focused hardware components instead of passing them on to consumers at launch.