AI Summit: InVideo, Google parter to revamp AI filmmaking

InVideo, a leading AI-powered video creation platform, has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud . The collaboration will introduce a new range of enterprise-grade filmmaking production workflows for long-form cinematic storytelling. The move comes as filmmakers and studios are increasingly integrating AI into their production processes to streamline everything from pre-visualization to final post-production.

Enhanced collaboration Expanded collaboration with Google Cloud InVideo had first partnered with Google Cloud in October 2025, integrating the tech giant's generative AI models such as Gemini, Imagen, and Veo 3 into its creative platform. The expanded collaboration now integrates InVideo's creative interface with Google Cloud's entire AI technology stack. This includes TPU and GPU chips for model training and serving, as well as Google's generative media models.

Advanced capabilities New possibilities for media studios and production houses The integration of InVideo's creative interface with Google Cloud's AI technology stack will provide media studios, production houses, advertising agencies, and broadcast networks with new storytelling possibilities and studio-grade production capabilities. "We've built a platform that serves 30 million creators. Now we're focused on the future of filmmaking—not as just a technology provider, but as a true partner to filmmakers," said InVideo CEO Sanket Shah.

Advertisement

Upcoming event Showcasing AI feature films at India AI Film Festival InVideo will showcase these advanced AI filmmaking workflows at the upcoming India AI Film Festival on February 17 in New Delhi. The company also plans to announce three feature films developed in collaboration with major production houses in India, using its enterprise offering built with Google Cloud. This offering will leverage Google's entire suite of generative media models including Veo, Imagen, and Lyria for every stage of production.

Advertisement

Comprehensive solution Enterprise offering to power every stage of production The enterprise offering from InVideo will power every stage of production, from text-to-image and cinematic video to synchronized music and speech in a single workflow. It will also allow filmmakers to generate high-fidelity cinematic 4K visuals through Veo and Imagen using natural language prompts. This capability will enable them to experiment with lighting, blocking, and pacing in real-time before building a physical set.