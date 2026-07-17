AI super-apps upgrade China's digital life for over 600 million
Technology
China's digital world is getting a big upgrade thanks to AI super-apps.
These apps handle everyday tasks for you, like picking and ordering your coffee with just a simple request.
Sure, they sometimes get quirky (one app sent someone a rose-petal-vinegar coffee when asked for something "special"), but more than 600 million people are thought to have used some form of agentic app, making life a little more convenient.
China's super-apps streamline shopping and decisions
AI super-apps are shaking up how folks in China buy things and make decisions.
By streamlining choices and speeding up transactions, these apps are making everything more efficient and pushing China toward an AI-powered future.
It's a glimpse at how tech can reshape daily routines and the way we interact with businesses.