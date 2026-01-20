AI to judge mental fitness in next-gen suicide pod

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of a controversial suicide pod, is now integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into his device. The Sarco pod, named after the ancient sarcophagus, was first developed in 2019 and has been promoted by pro-assisted dying group The Last Resort. In 2024, it was used to assist a 64-year-old woman's suicide in Switzerland .

Mechanism How the Sarco pod works The 3D-printed Sarco pod is activated by a button press from the person wishing to end their life. The action fills the sealed, futuristic-looking coffin with nitrogen, leading to unconsciousness and a "peaceful" death within minutes. Despite its design for assisted dying, only one real-world use case has been recorded so far—the aforementioned case in Switzerland.

Controversy Legal challenges and AI's role in mental capacity assessment While assisted dying is technically legal in Switzerland, it comes with conditions. The person seeking suicide must be mentally capable of making the decision and must carry out the act themselves. This has led to legal complications such as the arrest of Florian Willet, then co-president of Last Resort, on suspicion of aiding and abetting a suicide after the woman's death.

Innovation AI's potential in determining mental capacity To address these legal complications, Nitschke is now integrating AI into the Sarco pod. The tech will be used to conduct a psychiatric "test" to determine if the person is mentally capable of making this decision. If they pass the AI's judgment, it activates the "power to switch on the Sarco." This new feature wasn't working during its first real-world use case in Switzerland.

Advancement AI's role in the "Double Dutch" version of Sarco pod Nitschke is also working on a "Double Dutch" version of the Sarco pod that would allow couples to die together. In this model, an AI-administered test will be conducted online with an avatar. If they pass this test, the avatar confirms their mental capacity and powers on the Sarco for 24 hours. During this time, a person or couple can enter and press the button to end it all.