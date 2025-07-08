Next Article
AI tool enhances video quality: A game changer
A research team at UNIST in South Korea has built a new AI model called BF-STVSR that fixes blurry and laggy videos.
Unlike older tech that sometimes causes weird glitches, this AI uses smart signal processing to sharpen images and smooth out motion—so your videos end up looking crisp without any odd artifacts.
BF-STVSR could change how we watch and share videos
BF-STVSR has already shown big improvements on low-res, low-frame-rate clips—think clearer security footage or better video calls even with bad internet.
The tech could also help out in areas like medical imaging and VR.
After being presented at CVPR 2025, it's getting noticed for its potential to change how we watch and share videos online.