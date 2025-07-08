MapmyIndia integrates DIGIPIN for enhanced location accuracy

MapmyIndia's app adds more data for better navigation

On top of DIGIPIN, MapmyIndia's MappIs Pin adds info like building names and landmarks, making it much simpler to locate even remote or tricky spots—great news for deliveries and emergency help.

As co-founder Rakesh Verma puts it, this move "empowers over a billion Indians with digital addresses."

Plus, India Post is using MapmyIndia's geospatial data internally (powered by India's own NavIC satellite), so their services across the country should get a boost too.