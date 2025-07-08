MapmyIndia integrates DIGIPIN for enhanced location accuracy
MapmyIndia is now rolling out India Post's DIGIPIN system on its Mappls app, letting you create a unique 10-character code for any address—down to a super-precise 3.8m x 3.8m spot.
This upgrade aims to make finding places way easier and supports India's push for better digital infrastructure.
MapmyIndia's app adds more data for better navigation
On top of DIGIPIN, MapmyIndia's MappIs Pin adds info like building names and landmarks, making it much simpler to locate even remote or tricky spots—great news for deliveries and emergency help.
As co-founder Rakesh Verma puts it, this move "empowers over a billion Indians with digital addresses."
Plus, India Post is using MapmyIndia's geospatial data internally (powered by India's own NavIC satellite), so their services across the country should get a boost too.