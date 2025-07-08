Next Article
Heartwarming AI video reunites grandmother with late husband
A touching video is making waves online, showing a grandmother being surprised with an AI-generated clip of her late husband.
Shared by Apoorva Vijaykumar on Instagram as a birthday gift, the moment captures her emotional reaction as she virtually walks hand-in-hand with him again.
The heartfelt reunion has quickly racked up over a million views.
'This is so beautiful...'
People are loving how the video uses AI to bring back cherished memories and celebrate lasting love.
With over two lakh likes and thousands of comments, many viewers have said they were moved to tears, calling it a beautiful reminder of how technology can help us hold onto special moments.