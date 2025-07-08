Dreame unveils F10 robot vacuum in India Technology Jul 08, 2025

Dreame just dropped its new F10 robot vacuum in India, priced at ₹21,999—though you can grab it for ₹19,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

It's built to handle Indian homes with ease, cleaning everything from tiles and wood to carpets, and runs for up to 5 hours on a single charge.