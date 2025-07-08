Dreame unveils F10 robot vacuum in India
Dreame just dropped its new F10 robot vacuum in India, priced at ₹21,999—though you can grab it for ₹19,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
It's built to handle Indian homes with ease, cleaning everything from tiles and wood to carpets, and runs for up to 5 hours on a single charge.
Up to 5 hours of runtime
The F10 packs Vormax Standard tech with powerful 13,000Pa suction.
You get a roomy 570ml dustbin and a 235ml water tank for both vacuuming and mopping.
Its 5200mAh battery covers up to 270m2 per charge, while stair edge detection and cliff sensors help it avoid any accidental tumbles.
If you want smart cleaning, the F10 is worth a look. It's made for India's dusty conditions and uses precise cleaning technology.
Control everything from your phone—and there's a one-year warranty thrown in for peace of mind.