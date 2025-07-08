Uber introduces new features for Indian market
Uber is rolling out new features in India aimed at making rides easier on your wallet and more flexible.
With "Price Lock" (coming December 2025), you can lock in fares for your usual routes—no more surprise surge pricing.
Already live in 10+ cities, "Wait & Save" gives you cheaper rides if you're okay waiting a bit longer.
Uber Pet now lets you book rides with your furry friends in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
A senior-friendly app mode with bigger buttons and real-time tracking lands July 2025 to help older users ride confidently.
Plus, Uber is adding metro ticket booking through its app (starting with Delhi), a heavy-duty Courier XL service for big deliveries, and faster airport pickups in select cities—all part of making commuting smoother across India's 125+ cities.