Astronaut Shux shares space sleep secrets with Indian students
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla chatted with students live from the International Space Station, thanks to an event by ISRO's NE-SAC.
He shared what it's really like living in space, mentioning that the ISS orbits Earth every 90 minutes—so astronauts see 16 sunrises and sunsets each day!
Life aboard the ISS
Shukla explained that astronauts use a strict GMT schedule (not sunlight) to keep things on track.
Adjusting to microgravity can be tough at first, with issues like space sickness, but training and medication help.
Daily workouts on treadmills and cycles are a must to keep muscles and bones strong, and robotics plus AI make life safer aboard the station.
Stay curious about science, Shukla tells students
Wrapping up, Shukla encouraged students to stay curious about science—reminding them they could be part of future missions or even walk on the Moon one day.