Intel's refreshed chips to enable Copilot Plus on desktops

Intel focuses on AI features instead of extra CPU cores

With this update, Intel is putting more energy into smarter AI features rather than adding extra CPU or GPU cores.

That means better support for things like Copilot Plus, but not necessarily better gaming performance—something previous Arrow Lake chips already struggled with compared to older Raptor Lake models.

Intel has admitted there were launch hiccups and only minor improvements after BIOS updates, so gamers might be waiting until Nova Lake arrives in 2026 for a real leap forward.