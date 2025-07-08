Intel's refreshed chips to enable Copilot Plus on desktops
Intel is gearing up to refresh its Arrow Lake desktop CPUs later this year, and the big news is that Microsoft's Copilot Plus AI features—previously just for select laptops—might finally land on desktops.
This upgrade comes thanks to a new neural processing unit (NPU) in the Core Ultra 200 series, aiming for some serious AI power at 40 TOPS.
Intel focuses on AI features instead of extra CPU cores
With this update, Intel is putting more energy into smarter AI features rather than adding extra CPU or GPU cores.
That means better support for things like Copilot Plus, but not necessarily better gaming performance—something previous Arrow Lake chips already struggled with compared to older Raptor Lake models.
Intel has admitted there were launch hiccups and only minor improvements after BIOS updates, so gamers might be waiting until Nova Lake arrives in 2026 for a real leap forward.