Next Article
NxtQuantum launches Ai+ smartphone in India
Former Realme CEO Madhav Sheth's new startup, NxtQuantum, just dropped the Ai+ smartphone series—billed as the first "entirely India-authored" devices running on their own NxtQuantum OS.
Starting at ₹4,499, these phones are designed to be affordable and help boost India's tech independence.
Ai+ Pulse and Nova 5G phones debut in India
The Ai+ lineup includes Pulse and Nova 5G models, both featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display, 50MP dual AI cameras, big batteries (5,000mAh), and up to 1TB expandable storage.
They come in five colors and support regional languages for wider reach.
You can grab them exclusively on Flipkart during flash sales on July 12 and July 13—with special offers like Axis Bank card discounts—tapping into the growing demand for budget-friendly smartphones in India.