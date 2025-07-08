NxtQuantum launches Ai+ smartphone in India

Ai+ Pulse and Nova 5G phones debut in India

The Ai+ lineup includes Pulse and Nova 5G models, both featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display, 50MP dual AI cameras, big batteries (5,000mAh), and up to 1TB expandable storage.

They come in five colors and support regional languages for wider reach.

You can grab them exclusively on Flipkart during flash sales on July 12 and July 13—with special offers like Axis Bank card discounts—tapping into the growing demand for budget-friendly smartphones in India.