Innovative AI tool diagnoses PTSD in children

The AI watches for things like head movements, eye direction, and tiny muscle changes—signs that might show trauma. Kids tend to open up more with clinicians than parents, so these sessions give better clues. The system gives real-time feedback, making it easier for doctors to track progress and spot issues early.

Future plans of the researchers

The team is working to make sure the AI works well for all kids, no matter their age or background.

There are plans to use it for other mental health issues too, like anxiety and ADHD.

As researcher Alison Salloum suggests, this tech could really change the game for kids' mental health care.