Innovative AI tool diagnoses PTSD in children
Figuring out if a child has PTSD isn't easy—kids often struggle to express how they feel.
Now, researchers at the University of South Florida have built an AI tool that picks up on subtle facial cues during therapy sessions to help diagnose PTSD.
The best part? It protects privacy by blurring identity details and only analyzing physical data.
How the AI works
The AI watches for things like head movements, eye direction, and tiny muscle changes—signs that might show trauma.
Kids tend to open up more with clinicians than parents, so these sessions give better clues.
The system gives real-time feedback, making it easier for doctors to track progress and spot issues early.
Future plans of the researchers
The team is working to make sure the AI works well for all kids, no matter their age or background.
There are plans to use it for other mental health issues too, like anxiety and ADHD.
As researcher Alison Salloum suggests, this tech could really change the game for kids' mental health care.