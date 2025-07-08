Next Article
Canva experiences global outage, fix underway
Canva had a rough Tuesday morning (July 8), with a major outage stopping people from logging in, saving projects, or accessing their designs—especially on the web version.
Most reports came from the US, but users worldwide felt it. The mobile app was less affected, but still glitchy for some.
This isn't the 1st time
Canva acknowledged the issue, saying it's impacting saving, comments, notifications, and even CanvaAI tools.
They've been posting updates on X (formerly Twitter) and assure their 200 million+ users they're working to get things back to normal.
This isn't the first time—it happened in late June too—so fingers crossed for a quick fix this time.