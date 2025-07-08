Alien origins? Unveiling the source of interstellar comet

A look at the comet's journey

You'll be able to spot 3I/ATLAS with ground-based telescopes until September 2025, before it gets too close to the Sun for us to see.

It'll swing just inside Mars's orbit around October 30 but won't come closer than 240 million km to Earth.

If you miss it then, don't worry—it should become visible again in early December as it heads back out of the inner solar system.