Twitter co-founder launches internet-free messaging app
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, just dropped Bitchat—a messaging app that works even when you don't have internet.
Instead of relying on Wi-Fi or data, it connects nearby devices using Bluetooth mesh networks so you can chat securely in places with spotty or no connection at all.
Bitchat is end-to-end encrypted and focuses on user privacy
Bitchat skips the usual sign-up hassle—no email or phone number needed.
Messages are end-to-end encrypted and disappear after a short while, keeping things private.
The app's in beta for iPhone right now (it hit its 10,000 user cap fast), with plans to add support for more devices and features like sharing photos and videos over Wi-Fi soon.