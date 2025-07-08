Google introduces AI search mode in India Technology Jul 08, 2025

Google just rolled out its new AI Mode across India, and you don't need to sign up or jump through any hoops to try it.

Built on the Gemini 2.5 model, this feature lets you ask complex questions—using text, voice, or even images—and get detailed answers with helpful links.

It's designed to make searching way more intuitive and help you dig deeper into any topic.