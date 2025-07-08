Next Article
Google introduces AI search mode in India
Google just rolled out its new AI Mode across India, and you don't need to sign up or jump through any hoops to try it.
Built on the Gemini 2.5 model, this feature lets you ask complex questions—using text, voice, or even images—and get detailed answers with helpful links.
It's designed to make searching way more intuitive and help you dig deeper into any topic.
Follow-up questions feel natural
AI Mode remembers your previous questions, so follow-ups feel natural instead of starting over each time.
You'll spot it in the Google search bar and app (in English) soon.
The big idea? No more jumping between tabs or typing endless queries—just smarter, smoother info at your fingertips.