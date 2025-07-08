Novartis secures approval for pediatric malaria drug

This is a new version of Novartis's older malaria drug, but now tailored for infants: it uses a special dose of two medicines (artemether and lumefantrine), comes cherry-flavored, dissolves easily, and can even be mixed with breast milk—making life easier for parents.

Why this treatment is so important

Every year, about 30 million babies are born in places where malaria is common—and infants under six months can get really sick or worse.

Until now, there wasn't a safe treatment made just for them.

Coartem Baby finally fills that gap with something designed especially for newborns who need it most.