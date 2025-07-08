Next Article
Climate crisis may trigger volcanic eruptions
A recent study suggests that as glaciers and ice caps melt due to climate change, volcanoes could erupt more often—and with more force.
When thick ice melts, it takes pressure off underground magma, making eruptions easier.
Scientists warn this isn't just happening in places like Iceland; even Antarctica's hidden volcanoes might be at risk.
Study highlights a worrying cycle
Researchers led by Pablo Moreno-Yaeger found that volcanic activity picked up in the Andes after glaciers retreated.
Their findings highlight a worrying cycle: volcanic eruptions can release ash and gasses that worsen climate change, which then leads to even more melting and eruptions.
It's a reminder of how connected our planet's systems are—and why paying attention to these changes really matters.