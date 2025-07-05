Next Article

Technology • Jul 05, 2025 Unveiling Android's July 2025 Google system updates

Google just rolled out its July 2025 system updates, bringing some fresh improvements to Play services and the overall Android experience on phones and tablets.

The update focuses on making things smoother for both users and developers, with features related to Adaptive Connectivity, System Intelligence, and Device Health as part of the "Google System."

Heads up: not every feature will show up right away—some might take a few months to reach everyone.