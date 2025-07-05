Unveiling Android's July 2025 Google system updates
Google just rolled out its July 2025 system updates, bringing some fresh improvements to Play services and the overall Android experience on phones and tablets.
The update focuses on making things smoother for both users and developers, with features related to Adaptive Connectivity, System Intelligence, and Device Health as part of the "Google System."
Heads up: not every feature will show up right away—some might take a few months to reach everyone.
How to check for the latest version
This round includes bug fixes and behind-the-scenes tweaks in Android System Intelligence (V.31/B.9) and Private Compute Services (V.31/B.9).
If you're curious whether you've got the latest version, just head to your device settings and check app info for updates.
Rollout timing can vary by device and region, so keep an eye out!