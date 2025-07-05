NVIDIA unveils revolutionary AI superchip

TL;DR

GB200 superchip combines Grace CPU and Blackwell B200 GPUs

The GB200 blends one Grace CPU and two Blackwell B200 GPUs using a super-fast NVLINK connection.

This setup lets it handle huge amounts of data (up to 896GB shared memory) and scale up to 512 GPUs, making it a powerhouse for AI tasks.

It's up to 30 times faster at running AI models and four times quicker at training them compared to older versions.

NVL72 system packs 36 CPUs and 72 GPUs

The rack-sized GB200 NVL72 system brings together 36 CPUs and 72 GPUs, delivering serious performance with liquid cooling keeping things efficient.

It's built to handle heavy-duty research and enterprise AI work without breaking a sweat.

NVIDIA's market cap hits $3 trillion

With NVIDIA now valued at $3 trillion, this launch cements their spot as an AI leader.

The GB200 isn't just about speed—it's pushing what's possible in tech, helping researchers and companies tackle bigger challenges faster than ever before.