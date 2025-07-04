Google plans overhaul of EU search results
Google's giving its European search results a big makeover to follow tough new EU rules.
Soon, you'll see a special box at the top of your search showing deals from other travel and shopping sites like Booking.com and Expedia—not just Google's own picks.
This comes after EU officials called out Google for favoring its own services, like Google Flights.
Why this change is happening
This shakeup is all about making things fairer online.
The EU's Digital Markets Act wants to stop tech giants from always putting their own stuff first, with massive fines for breaking the rules (think billions).
So now, when you're searching for flights or hotels, you'll get more choices up front—not just what Google wants you to see.
It also means big companies like Apple and Meta are under pressure too, as Europe pushes for a more level playing field on the internet.