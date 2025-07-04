Google unveils new Gemini icon for Android and iPhone

TL;DR

What's new in Gemini version 1.0.776555963?

Android users now get an upgraded widget with quick shortcuts for Video and Screenshare—making it easier to jump into calls or share your screen.

If you're on iPhone, there's a new conversation search feature (not on Android yet) so you can find past chats faster.

These updates aim to make using Gemini smoother no matter what phone you have.

New version with updated design

The latest version of Gemini (1.0.776555963) is live on the Google Play Store now.

With its new look and improved features, it should stand out more on your home screen—and fit right in with other Google apps.