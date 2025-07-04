Bombshell research reveals AI's extensive role in academic writing

TL;DR

Experts worry about fake data, references slipping into real research

With so much AI-written content, experts worry about fake data and references slipping into real research.

There have already been cases where journals had to retract papers because of made-up info or even weird, AI-generated text and images.

The study's authors urge researchers to be careful with how they use AI, especially for important parts like abstracts.

Debate on how much we should trust AI in science

Some scientists say this shift could change how research is shared—almost as dramatically as the COVID-19 pandemic did.

The debate on how much we should trust or rely on AI in science is still very much alive.