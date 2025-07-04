Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla connects with family from space
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just made his first-ever video call to his family from the International Space Station, a big moment since he left Earth on June 25 with Axiom Mission 4.
For 15 minutes, he gave them a virtual tour of the ISS and shared some incredible real-time views of Earth and sunrise from orbit.
'Proud and unforgettable moment,' says Shubhanshu's dad
Using a NASA app, Shukla's family joined in from Lucknow, Noida, and Atlanta.
His dad called it a "proud and unforgettable moment" and said seeing Shubhanshu live from space was emotional for everyone.
The whole family was amazed by the live views and got a glimpse into his daily life floating above Earth.