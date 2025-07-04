Revolutionary AI technology aids in overcoming infertility
After nearly two decades of infertility struggles, a couple finally conceived with the help of a new AI-powered technology.
Developed by Columbia University Fertility Center, this system uses artificial intelligence to spot and extract rare sperm—offering real hope for men with azoospermia, a condition that affects about 1% of men.
How the star system helped
The couple had tried IVF several times without luck because the husband's sperm was so hard to find.
Enter the STAR (Sperm Tracking and Recovery) system: it scans millions of images in under an hour to pick out even just a few viable sperm.
This time, it found three—enough for their first successful IVF pregnancy.
Dr. Zev Williams called it "a game-changer" compared to old-school manual searches and said this breakthrough could help many others facing similar challenges.