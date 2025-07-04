Revolutionary AI technology aids in overcoming infertility

TL;DR

How the star system helped

The couple had tried IVF several times without luck because the husband's sperm was so hard to find.

Enter the STAR (Sperm Tracking and Recovery) system: it scans millions of images in under an hour to pick out even just a few viable sperm.

This time, it found three—enough for their first successful IVF pregnancy.

Dr. Zev Williams called it "a game-changer" compared to old-school manual searches and said this breakthrough could help many others facing similar challenges.