Technology • Jul 04, 2025
AI-Generated music overshadowing real artists on streaming platforms
Streaming platforms are getting swamped by AI-generated tracks, especially in the lo-fi scene.
For musicians making original music, it's getting tougher to stand out and earn money, as AI songs start to blend in with everything else.
Mia Eden from the lo-fi community admits it's hard to tell what's made by humans anymore.
Real artists like Project AER struggling to survive
UK artist Alex Reade (Project AER) has seen his streams drop from two million to under 500,000 as more AI tracks take over playlists.
Meanwhile, digital-only "bands" like The Velvet Sundown have gathered 750,000 listeners—without any real people involved—making it even harder for genuine creators to get noticed.