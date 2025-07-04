Next Article

Technology • Jul 04, 2025 AI-Generated music overshadowing real artists on streaming platforms

Streaming platforms are getting swamped by AI-generated tracks, especially in the lo-fi scene.

For musicians making original music, it's getting tougher to stand out and earn money, as AI songs start to blend in with everything else.

Mia Eden from the lo-fi community admits it's hard to tell what's made by humans anymore.