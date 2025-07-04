IT department introduces 'TAXASSIST' for tax filing assistance

TL;DR

How the new tool can help you

TAXASSIST is handy for stuff like Section 80GGC deductions (that's for donations to political parties).

If you claim something by mistake or get a refund you shouldn't have, the service reminds you to fix your return and avoid trouble.

For legit donations, just keep your receipts and payment proof ready in case the tax folks ask.

This is part of a bigger push from the department to make taxes more user-friendly—including new online forms that save time.