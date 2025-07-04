IT department introduces 'TAXASSIST' for tax filing assistance
The Income Tax Department just rolled out TAXASSIST, a new tool designed to guide you through the 2024-25 tax filing season.
It helps break down official messages and nudges you about important steps—so you're less likely to miss deadlines or get stressed.
With the filing cutoff on September 15, 2025, it's all about making taxes less confusing.
How the new tool can help you
TAXASSIST is handy for stuff like Section 80GGC deductions (that's for donations to political parties).
If you claim something by mistake or get a refund you shouldn't have, the service reminds you to fix your return and avoid trouble.
For legit donations, just keep your receipts and payment proof ready in case the tax folks ask.
This is part of a bigger push from the department to make taxes more user-friendly—including new online forms that save time.